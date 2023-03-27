Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,445 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
