Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,843 shares of company stock worth $2,745,488. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.