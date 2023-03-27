Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

TSN stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

