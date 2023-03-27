United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

