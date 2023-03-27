United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases $13,205.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $13,205.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 30,338 shares in the company, valued at $801,226.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United Fire Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.17. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $37.26.
United Fire Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
