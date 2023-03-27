United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases $13,205.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $13,205.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 30,338 shares in the company, valued at $801,226.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Fire Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.17. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.