Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %
UUU stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.