Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Buys $54,600.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Uranium Energy

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

