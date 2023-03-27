Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

