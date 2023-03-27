Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.60 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

