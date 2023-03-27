Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

