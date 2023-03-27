Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

