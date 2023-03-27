Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of VITL stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a PE ratio of 745.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
