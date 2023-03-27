Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

