Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WVE stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,733,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

