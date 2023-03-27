Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WVE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.86.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

