Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

