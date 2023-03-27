Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

MGTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

