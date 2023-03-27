Wedbush Weighs in on Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 680,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,709,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

