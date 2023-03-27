Wedbush Weighs in on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

