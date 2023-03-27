Wedbush Weighs in on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

