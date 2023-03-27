Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 6,633 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

