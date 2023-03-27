Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $131.54 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

