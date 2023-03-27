Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

