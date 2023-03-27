Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.