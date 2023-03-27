Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

