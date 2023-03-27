Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,821,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 180,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

