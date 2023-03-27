Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wingstop Stock Up 0.0 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
