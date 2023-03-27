Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,617 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.
Shares of LYFT opened at $9.87 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
