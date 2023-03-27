Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.11 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

