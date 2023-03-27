Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 3,121 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.73 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

