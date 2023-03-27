Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.24.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

