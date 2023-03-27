Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,424 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $107.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

