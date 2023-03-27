Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 33,894 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,221,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Bumble Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMBL opened at $18.86 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.