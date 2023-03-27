Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 5,074 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.0 %

FCN stock opened at $193.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $201.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.