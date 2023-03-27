Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 9,273 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Price Performance
OTTR opened at $70.26 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.50.
Otter Tail Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Otter Tail Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.