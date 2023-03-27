Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $328.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

