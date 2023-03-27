Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

