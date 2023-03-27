Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,292,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,960,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GPC opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $169.82.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

