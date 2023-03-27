Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.