Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $549,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 16,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

