Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $633,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

