Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $660,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 137,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

