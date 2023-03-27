Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $667,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 774.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Landstar System Stock Performance
LSTR opened at $173.17 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.