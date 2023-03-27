Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $667,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 774.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

LSTR opened at $173.17 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

