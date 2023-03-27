Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $691,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.
Primerica Price Performance
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.