Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $691,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $162.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.94. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.