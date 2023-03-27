Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $732,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RJF opened at $89.09 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

