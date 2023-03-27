Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $775,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

