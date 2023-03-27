Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $777,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.