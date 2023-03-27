Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

ORLY stock opened at $810.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

