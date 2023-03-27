Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $612,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Andersons by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Andersons Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.