Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $768,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $456.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.36 and a 200-day moving average of $490.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

