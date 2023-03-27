Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 144.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Gibraltar Industries



Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

